Garden Club’s main fundraiser held 9 a.m. to 12 noon, rain or shine

The Annual Floral Way Festival will be held this Saturday, May 18, at the historic Hartshorne House located at 41 Church Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is sponsored by the Wakefield Garden Club (WGC).

More than 50 members have been called upon to dig up perennials from their gardens. There will be a vast selection of plants including various species of hostas, daylilies, sedums and much more to choose from. Advice on how to care for and plant your finds will be available as well.

Colorful annuals in 6 packs, hanging petunias, geraniums and herbs will complement your garden shopping. There are also raffle opportunities to win some hand-crafted garden related items when you stop by the membership table where garden gloves and WGC totes are also available for sale.

This event is the main fundraiser for the organization whose objective is to cooperate with civic betterment in the town as well as to further the advancement of gardening by opening educational meetings to membership and to the public when possible. Please visit www.wakefieldgardenclub.org for more information.