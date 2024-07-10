WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Twi League’s reigning champion Brewers, a statement that has rung true in the regular season over the last three years, appear to once again be the team to beat in 2024.

The Brew Crew improved to 4-0 last night at Moulton Park with a 13-4 victory over the Loafers (2-4).

The Brewers racked up those 13 runs on 14 well-timed hits. They erased a 3-0 deficit with two runs in the top of the 3rd and two more in the 4th. After the Loaf evened things up in the 5th, the Brewers took control with a three-run 6th and all but made the win official with a six-run 7th.

Five Brewers had multiple hits: Matt Fiore (2-for-4, 2RBI), John Halsey (2-for-4, 2RBI), Darren Bisso (2-for-4, 2RBI) and Tim Hurley (2-for-3, RBI).

Brian Millea got the win on the mound. He gave up three in the 1st but settled in from there, pitching all 7 innings and allowing 6 hits and 3 walks while striking out 4.

Carrying the Loafer bats was Taylor Robinson who had a game-high 3 hits including 2 doubles and Mike Sorrentino who went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

The Loaf had the edge after two, enjoying a 3-0 lead as the Brewers were still searching for their first hit off starter Luke Ickes.

A 1st inning James Beaton leadoff walk, Robinson base hit and sacrifice fly from Ben Waldrip opened the scoring. After a Sorrentino single, Robinson scored on a wild pitch and Nate Ickes extended the Loafer lead with an RBI single.

The Brew Crew got back into it in the 3rd. With two out and one on, Halsey got his team on the board with a double that ran to the fence in left. Steve Morganelli kept things moving with an RBI base hit to make it 3-2.

As Millea settled in, keeping the Loaf off the board in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th, the Brewers went to work, taking the lead in the 4th after a leadoff hit from Tom Leahy and later another two-out rally as Hurley’s base hit tied it and an error at third allowed Hurley to fly around the bags, diving into home much to the amusement of the Brewer bench.

The Brewer defense played well behind Millea, the two best plays coming from catcher Halsey who snagged a foul while reaching over the fence in front of the bleachers in the 2nd and from Betts who made a diving stop on a full extension dive at third base complete with a strong throw to first in the 3rd.

Robinson’s second double of the night led off the Loafer 5th and Sorrentino later drove him home on a bloop to right after an epic battle with Millea.

With a thunderstorm looming and darkness jogging around the bases, the Brewers made their move in the 6th. Back-to-back, one-out singles from Betts and Bisso started it up, and later, once again with two down, Jack Berinato reclaimed the lead for good with a base hit and a sloppy sequence from the Loafers on an error made it 6-4. Fiore’s RBI blooper made it 7-4 before Ickes could get out of trouble.

Millea sat the Loafers down in order in the 6th to set up his team for their insurance work in the 7th as the Brewers got RBI knocks from Betts, Bisso (2), Fiore and Halsey to account for their final 13 runs.

The Brew Crew are 1.5 games ahead of the second-place Unknowns (3-2) with a game in hand.

The Unknowns will meet the Expos (2-3) tonight. The Brewers will play the last-place Slappers (1-3-1) tomorrow night and the Loafers will match up with the High Life (2-2) on Friday night. All games will be played at Moulton with a 6 p.m. start time.