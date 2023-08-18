By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— A 106-unit apartment building proposed for 10 Broadway (the current site of MG Fitness) continues to work its way through the Zoning Board of Appeals process. At this week’s ZBA hearing, the development team went through the latest updates to the project plans.

Developer Danny Lo’s attorney, Brian McGrail, said that as the board had suggested, the team met several times with ZBA member and retired architect Jim McBain in an effort to finalize the plans. They looked at dressing up the Main Street-facing side of the building as well as improving the look of the building’s main entrance.

McGrail said that he had also met with Fire Chief Michael Sullivan and Deputy Chief Thomas Purcell to make them aware that recessed balconies were being considered for the Main Street facing side of the building. He said that the Fire Department had no issue with the balconies from a fire safety perspective.

McGrail also noted that the Traffic Advisory Committee had issued its memorandum after reviewing the project. He said that the TAC was asking for a $50,000 contribution from the developer toward traffic signal improvements at Main Street and North Avenue and to fund changes that would allow a left turn from Broadway on to North Avenue. The developer agreed to the contribution.

John Ogren of Hayes Engineering reported that the Conservation Commission had met earlier this week and was basically satisfied and expected to close their hearing on the project at their Sept. 5 meeting.

Architect Brian O’Connor talked about the proposed balconies on the Main Street side, designed to add texture and break up the massing of the building.

He also displayed updated artist renderings of the building from various angles and showed two revised design options for the the main entrance of the building.

Landscape architect James Emmanuel talked about the latest plans for plantings on the site. He said that the plan now calls for perennial English or Baltic ivy to be used along the lower part of the building to provide more year-round greenery. Only native trees will be used in the buffer zone to the wetland, he added.

ZBA member Jim McBain said that he was happy with the way that the plans have progressed, including the use of balconies on the Main Street side to break up the surface.

ZBA member Chip Tarbell requested a full presentation on the lighting plan for the site. He also said that he did not like either of the two new design options for the front entrance.

There was a discussion of whether tenants would be charged for parking spaces. Board members wanted parking to be free so that residents would not be tempted to look for free parking spaces off-site.

But developer Donny Lo said typically his projects do charge fees for resident parking. He said that it was an income generating item and tenants would be unlikely to try to avoid the modest fees. He also said that there were enforcement measures that the town could employ to prevent off-site parking.

McGrail said that he and his client would further work on the parking issues and come back with a workable plan. He also said that he would begin drafting an operation and maintenance plan for the board to look at and provide feedback.

No one from the public offered any testimony at the hearing, which was continued to Sept. 13.