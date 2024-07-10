Long time coin collector, enjoyed walking Breakheart

WAKEFIELD — Byron Lincoln White (also known as Steve), age 71 of Wakefield, died on Wednesday, July 3 at the North End Rehab Center in Boston.

He was born in Malden on November 11, 1952 and was the son of the late Lincoln and Phoebe (Hemeon) White. He was the devoted grandson of the late Byron and Carrie Hemeon and beloved nephew of the late Byron Hemon Jr. He leaves behind his loving brother Bruce White.

He grew up in Malden but spent many summers on Cape Cod with his parents, grandparents and cousins. He graduated from Malden High School and attended North Shore Community College. He worked for Target in Stoneham.

Byron was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Wakefield for many years. Byron served as a deacon, an usher and an active participant in weekly Bible studies and small groups. He will be remembered for his warm smile, gracious manner and love for others. Steve had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and consistently lived out that faith by serving those in need. He will be greatly missed!

Byron was a member of Horizon House in Wakefield for over twenty years. He performed volunteer work daily in the Administrative Unit, reliably and accurately performing data entry of attendance statistics. He took pride in the work he did for Horizon House but also enjoyed conversing with members and staff, participating in social activities and eating meals at Horizon House. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, humor and ability to eat room temperature soup straight out of the can.

Byron was a long-time coin collector. Before the pandemic in 2020 he frequently attended local coin shows and was a member of a local coin club. He was also a member of Moving On, a social group for individuals 55+.

Byron enjoyed living in Wakefield. He could frequently be found at the Lucius Beebe Memorial Library. He would find books to take out and would also sit and relax in his favorite areas. He also enjoyed walking around Wakefield and in Breakheart Reservation. And he felt himself fortunate to have a McDonald’s nearby, so he could indulge in his beloved plain cheeseburgers occasionally.

His funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.