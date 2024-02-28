WAKEFIELD – The Boys & Girls Club of Wakefield will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Thursday, February 29.

Established in 2014, the Club has become a cornerstone of support, mentorship, and empowerment for local youth.

“We are happy to have become part of the town’s social safety net. Whether it is child care, holiday gifts, or recreational activities, our goal is to serve this community to the best of our ability for many more decades to come,” said Adam Rodgers, Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield CEO.

Over the past ten years, The Boys & Girls Club of Wakefield has provided a safe and nurturing environment for children and teenagers in our community. The club’s commitment to fostering positive relationships and creating a sense of belonging has made a lasting impact on countless young lives. The development of specialty programs including STEM workshops, art courses, music production, and the award-winning Esports program led by Wakefield Club specialist John Cordero have established the site as a forward-thinking group dedicated to re-imagining the limits of opportunities for youth to learn and grow.

Adam Rodgers continued, “We are immensely proud of the journey we’ve shared with the community for the past ten years. The success stories and transformations we’ve witnessed inspire us to continue our mission of enabling all young people to reach their full potential.”

To commemorate this exciting milestone, the Wakefield Club will be hosting a celebration event that will showcase the achievements of the past decade and also highlight the club’s vision for the future. The anniversary celebration will kick off with a community open house on Thursday, February 29, from 3:30-5:30, inviting local residents, supporters, and alumni to revisit the club’s accomplishments.

As part of the celebration, The Boys & Girls Club encourages members of the community to also support the club by joining the Wakefield Birthday Club. They also encourage members to share their memories, experiences, and success stories related to the club on social media using the hashtag #BGCW10thAnniversary.