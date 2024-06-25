DIRECTORS OF THE WAKEFIELD Area Chamber welcomed Floral Manager Lindsey McGuiness (standing, third from left) of Shaw’s Supermarket. Lindsey attended the most recent Women in Business meeting and discussed a variety of tips on floral arranging. The luncheon was held at the Main St. Grille and Taphouse in Wakefield. The bi-monthly luncheons are sponsored by The Savings Bank and its subsidiary, First Financial Trust (FFT). On June 26, guest speaker will be Heather Carroll of Somatic Movement and Breathwork. To register, visit wakefieldareachamber.org.