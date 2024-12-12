WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s golf coaches voted on All-Stars recently.

Wakefield had four Freedom Division All-Stars selected: senior captain Luke Greif, senior Deagan Pothier, sophomore Patrick Maloney and sophomore Brayden Myette.

Maloney was also one of eight players named to the league-wide, All-Conference team. He was the top Freedom Division golfer and 2nd in the league at the Shootout, with a 74 at Bear Hill’s Par 71. Grief shot a 78 at that event and Pothier an 89.

The four led Wakefield to an overall record of 9-4-1 and a Freedom Division championship, their first outright title since 2014.

The Warriors went on to win the Div. 2 North Sectional State Championship for the first time in program history, their plus-48 besting Newburyport and Masco who both finished at plus-51. Wakefield’s four All-Stars accounted for the scoring in their North title. Maloney led the way with a 76 at the Par-70 Robert T. Lynch Municipal Course to take 3rd overall. Myette’s 81 was 10th overall. Pothier shot an 85 for 25th and Greif had an 86 for 31st.

At the team’s annual banquet, Greif handed off leadership responsibilities to next year’s captains: Maloney, Myette and Jake Morris.