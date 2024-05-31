WAKEFIELD — One hundred ninety four seniors are scheduled to graduate from Wakefield Memorial High tomorrow morning during the annual commencement ceremony at Landrigan Field.

The weather forecast looks great as the Class of 2024 gets ready for the next leg of life’s journey.

The festivities get underway at 10 a.m. Because of construction, there will be shuttle buses provided tomorrow from the Woodville School parking lot and the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School lot at the top of Hemlock Road.

The class will enter Landrigan to the traditional “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” performed by the Wakefield Memorial High Band under the direction of Thomas Bankert.

Abigail Hodgson, treasurer of the Class of 2024, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

Student Council President Caroline Garside will lead the gathering in the Salute to the Flag.

The Chamber Singers and Treble Choir under the direction of Ana Morel will perform “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Class President Lea Carangelo will give her welcome address, and School Committee Chair Stephen Ingalls, Superintendent of Schools Douglas Lyons and WMHS Principal Amy McLeod will have welcoming remarks as well.

The Chamber Singers and Treble Choir will be back to perform “And Whenever You Go” by Douglas E. Wagner.

Sofia Borda will deliver the class essay.

Elaine Standley will give the salutatory address.

Valedictorian William Buswell will then address the audience and his classmates.

Class Vice President Grace McHugh will pass the symbolic school key to Stella Langston, president of the Class of 2025.

The class banner will be presented by Class Secretary Corinne Dunlap and the banner’s creator, Julia Bielakiewicz.

“For Good” will be performed by Nadia Collins and Morgan Wallace.

Diplomas will be handed out by Amy McLeod, Doug Lyons and Stephen Ingalls, assisted by Lea Carangelo and Grace McHugh.

The WMHS Band under the direction of Tom Bankert will perform “Fanfare and Recessional” as the Class of 2024 leaves Landrigan Field as the newest graduates of Wakefield Memorial High.