Tonight’s ‘Movie by the Lake’ rained out

WAKEFIELD July 27, 2023—— Tonight’s scheduled “Movie by the Lake” on the Lower Common has been postponed by WCAT due to the threat of severe thunderstorms. The forecast is predicting possible severe storms with damaging winds and frequent lightning. As much as half an inch of rain is possible.

Tonight’s movie, “Back to the Future II” has been rescheduled to Aug. 10.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

So have you heard how hot it’s going to be tonight? No matter how hot, one thing you can count on is that it’ll be cooler down by the lake! So bring your chairs and blankets and come escape the heat while listening to the Wakefield Summer Band’s third concert in its “Fridays at the Bandstand” concert series at 7 p.m. The music you hear will include Sousa marches, Broadway numbers, a Disney medley, a Middle Eastern musical story, and even some Elvis! Just in case the forecast is wrong and some rain comes through, the concert will be cancelled due to the unavailability of First Parish Congregational Church.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

The award-winning Wakefield Farmers Market returns to Hall Park on North Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a vibrant celebration of local produce, delectable treats, handcrafted goods and the warm embrace of community. The market is a great way to support our local farmers, artisans and businesses while enjoying the best that Wakefield has to offer.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

The 22nd annual Walk of Hope for ALS, a 3.5-mile walk around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield to benefit The Angel Fund for ALS Research. The walk begins with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 11 a.m. The release of doves for those living with ALS and those who have lost their courageous to the disease will be held prior to the start of the walk. Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate as individuals or as a team. To register as a walker or to register a team, log-on to The Angel Fund website at www.theangelfund.org or call the organization at 781-245-7070.