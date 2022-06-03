WAKEFIELD MEMORIAL HIGH seniors graduate tomorrow morning at Landrigan Field. Here are some people who will be playing a role at the commencement exercise. From the left are Salutatorian Braden Carroll, Class Secretary and Class Banner Artist Caroline Collins, Class Vice President Aiva Barnard, Class President Elizabeth Stevens, Class Essayist Zachariah Baumhardt, Student Council President Caroline Benedetto, Marshal Domenic DeVito, Class Valedictorian Donald “Jake” Dubuque and Wakefield Memorial High Principal Amy McLeod. (Photo courtesy of Laurie Pesaturo)