WAKEFIELD — David Morales Sr. of Wakefield died Friday September 15 at the age of 79 surrounded by his family.

Born in Hatillo, Puerto Rico on July 8, 1944, David was the son of the late Nicolas and Maria (Perez) Morales. He was raised in New York City before settling in Wakefield where he has lived for the past 56 years. David attended Northeastern University in Boston. He was an experienced Electrical Technician and retired from Herley Industries, Inc. of Woburn. He was a member of the Malden D.A.V. and the East Side Social Club of Malden. David was a devout Christian who practiced his faith regularly at the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish in Wakefield.

David enjoyed following both professional and local sports teams. Knowledgeable in all athletics, David coached his sons and grandson’s teams throughout the years. David was an excellent golfer and participated in many tournaments and leagues. Although competitive, David was always courteous to others and carried himself with a smile on his face. Spending quality time with his family was his favorite past time.

He was the beloved husband of Diane E. (Blundell). The loving father of David and his wife Lois and Kevin and his wife Jennifer. He was the brother of Evel, Elvin, Nicolas, Elizabeth, Evelyn and Yolanda Morales and the late Luis and Henry Morales. He was a tremendous grandfather to David “DJ”, Madison, Marissa, Cassidy, Camryn and Caden. David was most recently given the gift of being a great grandfather to Weston David.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St. Wakefield on Wednesday, September 20 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.