Loved his dogs, enjoyed grilling and riding his motorcycle

MALDEN — David S. Pinkney of Malden, passed away at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital on May 11. He was 60 years old. David was born in Malden on March 2, 1964. Beloved son of the late Robert and Deborah (Mountford) Pinkney. Loving father of Tammy (Pinkney) Ferguson and her husband Chris Ferguson. Grandfather of Skylar Ferguson and Sarah Ferguson. Fiancé of Sherry Hobart and her son Justin Wise Hobart. Brother of Debbie Pinkney; Gail Pinkney; Jon Pinkney and his wife Sheri; Daniel Pinkney and partner Mark; Karen Pinkney; and the late Robert J. Pinkney. Uncle to Adam Pinkney and his wife Katie; Jenna Pinkney; Melissa Pinkney; and Cody Steele.

David graduated from Melrose High School class of 1982. He enjoyed cooking and grilling different foods especially his “massive meatballs” for his family and friends. Also, he was a lifelong fan of the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots. David enjoyed taking rides on his motorcycle. He loved his dogs Sheba and Rocky.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 12 to 2 p.m. in the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. in the funeral home to celebrate David’s life. Interment will be private. Donations may be made in David’s memory to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Visit gatelyfh.com.