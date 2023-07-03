WAKEFIELD — As of mid-morning today, organizers of the annual July Fourth events in Wakefield said it is all systems go for tomorrow’s celebration of our nation’s birthday.

The weather forecast raises some questions, but unless there are dangerous conditions, the West Side Social Club’s Fourth of July Committee will hold the kids’ events on the Common tomorrow morning.

The Wakefield Independence Day Committee will hold its traditional 5 p.m. parade rain or shine. In a sign of hope, hundreds of optimists began putting out their chairs along the parade route at the end of last week.

Regardless of what the weather brings, a ton of fun is expected from early morning well into the night.

First up will be the morning Children’s Events brought to you by the West Side Social Club’s Fourth of July Committee. They begin with the Fishing Derby, followed by the traditional Children’s Parades. The Running Races will begin at the completion of the parades, ending with the Canoe-Kayak Races across Lake Quannapowitt.

The theme for the events is “Bringing America Together.”

Here is the schedule:

7 a.m.: Fishing Derby, Lower Common, Arrival

7:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Fishing Derby, ages 2 to14 years; under 12 must be accompanied by an adult

8 a.m.: Registration for Pet Show, Upper Common

8:30 a.m.: Pet Parade Begins

8:30 a.m.: Registration for Cart, Tricycle and Scooter Parade, Upper Common

9 a.m.: Cart, Tricycle and Scooter Parade Begins

9:30 a.m.: Registration for Doll Carriage Parade, Upper Common

10 a.m.: Doll Carriage Parade Begins

10:30 a.m.: Registration for Bicycle Parade, Upper Common

11 a.m.: Bicycle Parade Begins

12 p.m.: Diaper Derby, Crawling race, Lower Common

Children’s Races: Toddlers thru 12 Years old and Adult Races

1 p.m.: Canoe and Kayak Races, Under 18 years of age must be with an adult; starting at the Head of the Lake to the Lower Common

Please note: In the event of passing showers, events may be delayed until showers pass. Prizes and trophies are awarded at the end of each event.

After a break in the action, the Wakefield Independence Day Committee’s Fourth of July parade steps off from at 5 p.m. on North Avenue, winding its way to Church Street, Common Street and Main Street, ending at the Galvin Middle School.

The WSSC’s Fourth of July Committee is then scheduled to hold a 7 p.m. concert by the Buckley Brothers Band at the Common, and at 9 p.m. there will be words about 2023 WSSC events Honoree Jim Scott, a raffle drawing will be held then America’s favorite patriotic songs will be performed by Singing Trooper Dan Clark.

As of this morning, fireworks were still being planned for tomorrow night once it gets dark. The fireworks are always weather-permitting.

Food concessions stands will be available all day and it is encouraged for everyone to come down and enjoy the wide variety of food from the vendors. The vendors will be located on the Lower Common.

Have a great time celebrating our America’s birthday.