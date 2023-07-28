An artist at heart who loved the ocean shores

WAKEFIELD — Dianne (Roos) Nowell, passed away on Sunday, July 23 in her home. Dianne was a truly remarkable woman who touched the lives of many with her kindness, love, creativity and strong faith. Dianne would have turned 73 years old this July 29.

Dianne was born in Everett on July 29, 1950 to her late parents Muriel (Carpenter) Roos and Harold Roos. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Nowell Sr. for over 37 years; she was the loving mother of Skipper Carino; Matthew Carino; and Audra (Carino) DeBaets and her husband Kevin; step-mother to Paul Nowell Jr. and his wife Kayla; Kristen Cardoza and her husband Mark; Jill Elaine Nowell; and Troy Nowell; a cherished grandmother to Shane, Davey, Karina, Adam, Mia and Alex; dear sister to Donna Schiller and husband Steve; and Judy Russi and husband Larry.

Dianne was raised and educated in Everett, graduating Everett High School in the class of 1968 and later getting her nursing license at Chelsea Soldiers Home where she started a life long career of nursing. Beyond her nurturing role, Dianne was an artist at heart. Her passion for decorating homes was evident in the countless spaces she transformed into beautiful havens of comfort and style. Her eye for design and attention to detail made her talents highly sought after by friends and family alike. Dianne’s ability to infuse warmth and elegance into every project brought joy and inspiration to those she touched with her creative gift.

One of Dianne’s greatest joys was found by the ocean shores, where she found tranquility and solace. Whether in her beloved Rockport or other coastal destinations, the sound of crashing waves and the smell of salt air brought her peace and happiness. Those who shared these moments with her will forever cherish the memories of her joyous smile, content as she basked in the beauty of nature.

Along with Dianne’s other passions was her passion for Christ. She was a member of the Bridge Metrowest for many years where she made many close friends that became like family to her. There she participated in women’s ministry and outreach programs, working to bring hope to those in need.

In this time of grief, let us find comfort in the knowledge that Dianne’s spirit lives on through the love she shared and the memories she created.

A Memorial for Dianne will be held at The Bridge Metrowest, 7 Strathmore Rd., Natick, MA 01760 on August 10 at 12 p.m.

“With the setting sun, we bid farewell to a cherished soul, but in the rising sun, we remember the love that forever shines within us.”