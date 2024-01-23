WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Educational Foundation is proud to partner with the Greenwood School PTO to enhance the science curriculum by funding Discovery Museum Traveling Science Workshops for all grade levels. The Discovery Museum has visited the Greenwood School four times this Fall. They have offered grade specific workshops that have addressed the topics of Force and Motion, Sound, Force and Magnetism and Earth Science.

The most recent workshop was presented to 4th graders and addressed Earth Science. Museum Educator, Gaynor Bigelbach led an engaging hands-on session.

To support the grant process, WEF receives generous funding from key local business partners, private donors, and a series of annual fundraisers including: WEF’s Wakefield Public Schools Calendar showcasing student art; the S.T.A.R.S. program recognizing exemplary WPS staff; the Online Auction and the Adult Spelling Bee. WEF has awarded over $720,000 across the Wakefield Public Schools since 1989. Learn more by following WEF on Twitter or Facebook, or go to WEF01880.org.