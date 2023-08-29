Beloved dentist

WAKEFIELD — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a wonderful father, person and friend, Dr. Eric L. Moore on Tuesday, August 22.

Eric was previously married to Nancy (LaFemina) Moore and they had four children: Deborah Sadowski, Jeffrey Moore, Katherine Caron and Carissa Moos. He was the grandfather to eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with a third on the way. He is also survived by two sisters: Lynne Allard and Patty Biagioni. He was born on October 5, 1942 to Charles and Dorothy Moore and was the oldest of six siblings.

He will be deeply and profoundly missed by all who know him, including a longtime companion, Susan Hagenbach. ‘Rick’ was a beloved dentist in the Jewett City and surrounding communities for over thirty years. For more information on Eric’s life, please visit the Gagne-Piechowski funeral home website at the following address: https://www.gagnefuneralhome.com/

Calling hours will be Monday, September 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gagne-Piechoswki funeral home at 490 Voluntown Rd. in Griswold, CT. Mass will be on Tuesday, September 5 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s church located at 60 Liberty St, Pawcatuck, CT. Burial to follow at River Bend Cemetery in Westerly, RI.

‘A man’s manners are a mirror in which he shows his portrait’