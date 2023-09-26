Gifted crafter and avid gardener

MELROSE — Edith Mary (Sirois) Josephson, 85, of Melrose, died peacefully on Saturday, September 16 at the Fitch Home in Melrose. She is formerly of Wakefield, Haverhill and Leesburg, FL.

Born in Island Falls, ME on March 27, 1938, Edie was the daughter of the late John and Pauline (Bishop) Sirois. Edie was a graduate of Island Falls High School. A hard worker, Edie had many jobs during her life but spent the majority of time at Lucent Technology working alongside her husband Denny and sister Gloria. Just as important, Edie volunteered at local thrift stores, food banks and church events.

Edie’s biggest joy was derived from her family. Her favorite memories include a cross country RV adventure with Denny, family holidays with Mark and Glen, playtime with her grandchildren, visits to Island Falls and her cat Sue. Edie was always ready to lend a hand and quick with a laugh and a witty retort. If you ever needed to find her, you just followed the sounds of laughter. Rain or shine, Edie made time to enjoy nature every day.

A gifted crafter, Edie loved quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, knitting, stained glass, pottery, reupholstering furniture and canning fruits and vegetables. These were shared passions with her sisters Evelyn and Gloria and sister-in-law Sharon. Edie was also an avid gardener. She was known for her huge vegetable and flower gardens. Edie even had over 100 orchids while living in Leesburg!

During the past five years of her life, Edie was blessed to live at the Fitch Home. There she became part of an extended family with the residents and the dedicated staff. These were treasured friendships.

Edie was the beloved wife to the late Dennis Josephson. She was the loving mother of Mark Josephson and his wife Mary Frances of Melrose and Glen Josephson of Salt Lake City. Edie was a devoted sister to Gloria Goodrich and late husband Ronald; and Evelyn Dunphy and husband Robert; and sister-in-law Sharon Sirois of Island Falls. Edie was a caring sister to her predeceased brothers: John, Roger and Nelson. She was the doting and proud Nana of Susan (Edith), Haden, Amelia, Bea and Amy. She was the cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Edie’s funeral service is private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fitch Home, 75 Lake Ave., Melrose, MA. Arrangements were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.