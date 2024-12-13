WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s boys’ cross country coaches recently voted on All-Stars for the 2024 season. Wakefield had five All-Stars named: seniors Ethan Mezikofsky, Andrew Nett, Brandon Nett and George Palmer along with junior Devin DeBeradinis.

It was the second in a year in a row that the Nett brothers earned All-Star nods. Consistently the top two finishers for the Warriors, the Nett’s led the way in Wakefield’s strong season. Brandon took 2nd overall and Andrew 3rd in Wakefield’s win over rival Melrose which sealed a Middlesex League Freedom Division title. Brandon was 11th and Andrew 13th at the league meet. They repeated those overall finishes at the Div. 2B state meet, leading Wakefield to a 2nd overall finish as a team. At the All State Championship, Brandon took 22nd and Andrew 32nd as the top finishers for the team once again with the Warriors taking 3rd in all of Div. 2.

Palmer’s terrific season included a 5th overall finish against Melrose, 38th at the league meet, 31st at the state championship and 70th at All States.

Mezikofsky’s strong season included a 49th at the state meet and a solid finish at all states. He took 3rd overall in a big early season win over Burlington.

DeBeradinis, the lone non-senior on the list for Wakefield, will have plenty of success to bring into his final season next year. He was 6th overall against Melrose and continued to improve in the postseason, breaking out in the league meet as the 3rd Warrior with a 20th overall finish and following that up with a 22nd at the state meet and a 38th at All States.