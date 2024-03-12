BOSTON — The New Balance National Championship was held in Boston over the weekend from Thursday to Sunday at The Track at New Balance.

Alec Buonopane-Cohen finished his first track season running a time of 4:45.25 in the freshman mile. He ran a strong second half to tie his personal best, finishing the last quarter mile at a much faster pace.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, Oliver Polster, William Mezikofsky and Liam Taggart also competed after a fantastic season that included strong performances at the Northeast Invitational placing 3rd, the Division 4 State Championship placing 2nd, the Meet of Champions placing 5th and New England Championship placing 7th. They ran a time of 8:08.39 at Nationals.