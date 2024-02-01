Loved sports, crocheting and 50’s music

WAKEFIELD — Florence Rose Guerriero, age 83, of Wakefield, formerly of Everett, passed away with her daughter and son-in-law by her side on Saturday, January 27 after a short stay at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln.

Born in Malden on August 16, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Orlando and Domenica Mary (Scenna) Bisesti. She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale Guerriero and the sister to the late Rosalie Harvey. She was the loving mother of Lisa and her husband Steven, of Lynnfield. She was the nana of Lauren, Steven and Anthony Vaccaro of Lynnfield. She was the good friend of Gilda Page of Wakefield; Lorraine Vaccaro of Lynnfield; and Jo and Robert Pasquriella from Chelmsford.

Florence was a graduate of Everett High School and then worked as a bookkeeper for an alarm company.

Florence was a kind woman, always putting her friends and family first. She loved to watch sports, especially with her grandchildren and she rarely missed a game. She loved to crochet, sew and listen to 50’s music. She brightened up any room she walked into with her friendly demeanor and loving heart. She was also very generous, contributing to many charities and organizations over the years. One of her favorites was the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Make-A-Wish, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.