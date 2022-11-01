WAKEFIELD — Wakefield’s Health and Human Services Department is offering several opportunities for the community to receive their flu and COVID booster shots.

A family flu clinic for individuals five and older will take place on November 5 at the Americal Civic Center. The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 467 Main St. Preregistration is strongly encouraged.

If these dates aren’t convenient, community members can register for a flu shot appointment at the Health and Human Services Department office at 5 Common Street from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays throughout the fall. This option is available to individuals five and over and preregistration is required.

In addition, a limited number of COVID booster shots will be available this week on November 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at their office at 5 Common Street.

Pre-registration is required.

Staff can vaccinate as long as there are six individuals registered (six doses per vial).