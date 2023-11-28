The Common will come alive Friday night as the town’s holiday lights are lit, hot chocolate is served, seasonal songs are sung and a certain iconic figure pays a visit beginning at 6:30.

We can’t wait.

The Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association gets things underway with the Lighting of the Lights on the Veterans Memorial Common. Thanks to assistance from the Municipal Gas and Light Department, strands containing thousands of lights were installed recently in the Veterans Memorial Common trees in preparation for the WCNA’s annual winter holiday celebration.

The night will be bright for the next few weeks downtown, a reminder of how special the holidays are.

Adding even more holiday spirit are parishioners of the First Parish Congregational Church, who invite you inside their house of worship at the lake for dessert between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. They will offer a variety of pies and sweet treats at their annual Pie Social, free of charge, in the church hall.

Friday night promises to be one of those community events our town is known for.

See you there!