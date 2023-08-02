Enjoyed crocheting afghans Bingo and Foxwood trips

WAKEFIELD — Helen M. Orsini, 97, of Wakefield passed away peacefully on July 31 surrounded by her loved ones.

Born in Wakefield on February 8, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. And Emma R. (Bourque) White. Helen attended Saint Joseph’s School in her elementary years and moved on to Wakefield High School as a 1943 graduate. After graduating, she met and married her husband, Frank Orsini. Together they built a home in Wakefield and had two children, Linda and Jimmy.

For many years Helen was a homemaker, but after becoming a widow in 1963 she went back to the workforce to support her family. Over the years she was an employee at LB Evans, Analogic, Montvale Plaza and The Vocational School to name a few.

In Helen’s later years, she enjoyed crocheting afghans, Bingo, Foxwoods trips and most importantly spending time with her three great grandchildren.

Helen was the wife of the late Frank Orsini. She is survived by her daughter Linda Orsini of Wakefield; and son James Orsini and his wife Donna of Saugus; granddaughters: Jannell Foster and her husband Jason of Beverly; and Jamie Grenham of Wakefield; nieces: Debbie Davidson of Reading and Bonnie White of Washington. Most importantly, three great grandchildren Brendyn and Haylee Foster; and Kora Grenham. She was predeceased by her three siblings: George, Pauline and Alfred and her “grandson” Kevin Grenham.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, August 3 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.