WAKEFIELD — Following are the winners of the children’s events put on by the West Side Social Club’s 4th of July Committee last Thursday.

The events’ theme was “80th Anniversary of Peace, Liberty and Reconciliation — D-Day.”

PET PARADE

Most Beautiful: First place, Brandy and Lucas Rocalin of Wakefield, 6-year-old Corgi-saurus Odin; second place, Dre and Mia Tzortzis of Wakefield, toy poodle Ari; third place, Paul Mellett of Reading, Nova Scotian duck roller Rusty.

Most Unusual: First place, Emerson and Fallyn Meier of Wakefield, 4-year-old conure parrot; second place, unknown; third place, Matt Miloszewski of Wakefield, 14-year-old mini Auzie.

Best Decorated: First place, Aleena Kaddaras of Wakefield, Vito the Wander Dog; second place, unknown; third place, Jasmine Flores of Reading, 1-year-old Chilly.

FISHING DERBY

Ages 1-5: First place, Phoenix Strougosky, Wakefield, age 4, .8 pounds; second place, Leo Curran, Wakefield, age 5, .7 pounds; third place, Ben Curran, Wakefield, age 3, .3 pounds.

Ages 6-10: First place, Tannon Small, Wakefield, age 10, 1.1 pounds; Riley Bergeron, Stoneham, age 6, .4 pounds; third place, Adrian Castillo, Wakefield, age 9, .3 pounds.

Agent 11-15: First place, Colin Teague, Middleton, age 14, 14.7 pounds; Chris DeMorias, Wakefield, age 12, 11.8 pounds; third place, Sarah Breault, Wakefield, age 13, .3 pounds.

TRICYCLE, CART & SCOOTER PARADE

Most Creative: First place, Alden Merrigan, Melrose, age 7, Snoopy Red Baron; second place, Cam Saviano, Wakefield, age 2, All American Dude; third place, Siena Meyers, New Jersey, age 6, D-Day Paratroopers.

Best Decorated: First place, Caroline and Lily Capozzi, Wakefield, ages 8 and 10, Statue of Liberty; second place, Patrick Doucette, age 4, North Andover, Jeep; third place, unknown.

Best Theme: First place, Charlie, Darcy and Paige Pond, Haverhill and Newton, ages 1, 3 and 1, D-Day Airplane; second place, Arielle and Aurora Murray, ages 5 and 1, Thank You For Your Service; third place, Conner and Cam Sletternick/Ben and Nathan Cassola, Wakefield, ages 3, 1, 7 and 3, All Brothers Aircraft.

BICYCLE

Most Creative: First place, Dominic Bernies, North Reading, age 7, Paris Normandy; second place, Hannah Mohan, Wakefield, age 7, Red, White and Blue; third place, Jameson Cibo, Wakefield, age 5, Crayons and Colors.

Best Decorated: First place, Will Moccio, Wakefield, age 9, Tank; second place, Maeve Stowell, Wakefield, age 10, Statue of Liberty; third place, Gianna Anamateros, Wells, Maine, age 9, Animal Themed.

Best Theme: First place, Greyson Vedral, Wakefield, age 9, Landing Craft; second place, Darcy Feeley, age 9, Wakefield, Liberty Bell Bomber; third place, Charlie Burruss, Crozet, Virginia, age 5, R.W.B.

DOLL CARRIAGE

Most Creative: First place, Brianna Gallugi, Wakefield, age 7, Wizard of Oz; second place, Ada Vedral, Wakefield, age 3, Aliens Are Here; third place, Nia Tzortis, Wakefield, age 3, Statue of Liberty.

Best Decorated: First place, Penelope Mahoney, Wakefield, age 7, D-Day; second place, Ethel Quilty, Wakefield, age 1 1/2, Red, White and Blue; third place, Adeline Merrigan, Melrose, age 4, D-Day Boat.

Best Theme: First place, Giovanna and Francesca Guerriero, Wakefield, ages 4 and 3, D-Day Plane; second place, Aria Longo, Stoneham, age 3, D-Day; third place, Orla Yost, Wakefield, age 5, WWII.

KEN GILES MEMORIAL AWARD

BEST PRESENTATION OF THEME

Emma Osterhout, Wakefield, age 12, Martha Gellhorn: D-Day’s Only Female Journalist.

RACES

Diaper Derby: First place, Ronan Henrick, Wakefield, age 10 months; second place, Paige Pond, Haverhill, age 8 1/2 months; third place, Aisheimer, Malden.

Toddler (up to age 2)

Boys: First place, Maxwell DiTonno, Wakefield, age 2; second place, James Harris, Reading, age 2; third place, Spencer Beck, North Andover, age 2.

Girls: First place, Darcy Pond, Haverhill, age 2; second place, Serena Amentola, Wakefield, age 2; third place, Amelia Doto, Lynnfield, age 2

Ages 3-4

Boys: First place, Teddy Albanese, Andover, age 4; second place, Jordan Cornetta, Wakefield, age 4; third place, Nathan Smith, North Andover, age 4.

Girls: First place, Annie Johnson, Wakefield, age 4; second place, Adeline Merrigan, Melrose, age 4; third place, Aurora Wozniak, Lynnfield, age 4.

Ages 5-6

Boys: First place, Michael Constantine, Andover, age 6; second place, Conner Renauld, Reading, age 6; third place, Austin Mahoney, Wakefield, age 6.

Girls: First place, Annika Beaton, Wakefield, age 6; second place, Willa Sittig, West Roxbury, age 6; third place, Taylor MacIntosh, Wakefield, age 6.

Ages 7-8

Boys: First place, JJ Cornetta, Wakefield, age 7; second place, Peter Constantine, Andover, age 8; third place, Matthew Gregorio, Melrose, age 8.

Girls: First place, Maryn Curran, Lynnfield, age 8; second place, Celia Curran, Wakefield age 8; third place, Mae Mahoney, Wakefield, age 8.

Ages 9-10

Boys: First place, Will Ommerborn, Wakefield, age 10; second place, Leif Mathimen, Wakefield, age 9; third place, Lydon Leenders, North Reading, age 10.

Girls: First place, Harper Pantanella, Stoneham, age 9; second place, Alexis Pantanella, Stoneham, age 10; third place, Felicia Pirrello, Wakefield, age 10.

Ages 11-12

Boys: First place, Colin Robinson, Wakefield, age 11; second place, Michael Piro, Wakefield, age 12; third place, Matty Sillari, Wakefield, age 12.

Girls: First place, Lily Mathisen, Wakefield, age 11; second place, Elle Ward, Wakefield, age 11; third place, Morgan Stowell, Wakefield, age 12.

Parents

Moms: First place, Christie Proctor of Reading; second place, Colleen Langone of Wakefield.

Dads: First place, Jon Kokinda of Wakefield; second place, Mikey Amentola of Wakefield; third place, Felipe Silva of Wakefield.

CANOE RACE

First place, Steve Nardone and Mike Taylor, Wakefield; second place, Barbara Cavanaugh, Wakefield; third place, Jackson Newell and Mia Stein, Wakefield.

KAYAK RACE

First place, Mary and Scott Hanley, Wakefield; second place, Will Krzewick and Peter Saul, Wakefield; third place, Devan and Shane Hupprich, Wakefield.