STATE SEN. Jason Lewis recently joined a group of cyclists as they set forth from the Malden Center train station to ride the Mystic Highlands Greenway. Lewis has been collaborating with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), municipal officials, and advocates to advance the vision for this new greenway connecting Malden, Melrose, Stoneham, Reading and Wakefield.
Related Posts
Rock block
August 17, 2022
Front Page: August 17, 2022
August 17, 2022
Slappers, Brewers even through two Finals games
August 17, 2022
Sports Page: August 17, 2022
August 17, 2022