WAKEFIELD — Superintendent Douglas Lyons and Principal Megan Webb announce that, after a thorough interview and selection process, Gregory Hurley will join the district this fall as assistant principal at the Galvin Middle School.

Hurley is a veteran educator with more than 20 years of experience in public education. He spent more than 16 years with the Malden Public Schools as a teacher and later as director of humanities. He most recently served as K-12 Social Studies Program Coordinator with the Andover Public Schools.

“Throughout our interview process, Greg distinguished himself as an educational leader with a deep focus on instructional excellence and on building the capacity of the adults he works with,” Webb said. “In a highly competitive field of candidates, Greg brought the commitment, mindset, and experience that make him an excellent fit for our Galvin family.”

As a longtime humanities and social studies teacher and leader, Hurley has put a strong focus on encouraging critical thinking skills and in developing students into tomorrow’s leaders.

“I am very excited to start in my new role as Assistant Principal at the Galvin,” Hurley said. “I believe very strongly in providing support and resources for our teachers and support staff, as we focus on the shared goal of preparing the next generation of leaders.”

Hurley received his bachelor’s degree in History from Bates College and obtained his master’s degree in Teaching from Tufts University in 2005.

Principal Webb and Superintendent Lyons sincerely thanked the members of search committee who generously gave of their time, energy, and expertise during many interview rounds.