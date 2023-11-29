Enjoyed the coastline of New England

MELROSE — James (Jim) H. Brennan, a longtime resident of Melrose, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 25 at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital at the age of 80.

Jim was born in Brighton on September 1, 1943, the youngest of three children of the late Hubert and Julia (Lennon) Brennan. He was a graduate of St. Columbkille High School in Brighton and received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Tufts University. On August 5, 1967, Jim married Eleanor Finn of Brighton and they settled in Melrose to raise their two sons. Jim worked as a high school Mathematics and Computer Programming teacher at Woburn High School for 34 years, retiring in 2001.

In his youth, Jim grew to appreciate the coastline of New England while visiting Rye, NH. He later purchased a beach house (the cottage) in Rye which served as a favorite gathering place for family and friends over many years. After retiring, he and Eleanor also enjoyed time spent on the coast of St. George, ME.

A humble, thoughtful and generous person, Jim was a devoted husband and father, but truly excelled at being a grandfather. Known as ‘Papa’ to his three grandchildren, he thrived in their presence, shared his great sense of humor freely and in his unassuming kindhearted way, led by example.

Jim will be deeply missed, but his loyalty, unconditional support for all and modest nature will continue inspiring those who knew and loved him.

Jim was the beloved husband of Eleanor F. (Finn) Brennan with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. Devoted father of James H. Brennan, Jr. of Melrose and Sean M. Brennan and his wife Jennifer of Melrose. Proud Papa of Jack, Sophie and Ella. Dear brother of Eleanor Gillette and her late husband Richard of Woburn and the late John Brennan and his surviving wife Maureen of Norwood. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services are private. If you wish, donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Woburn Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 202, Woburn, MA 01801 or you can visit www.woburn.dollarsforscholars.org. For online tribute, please visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.