Animal, music lover enjoyed her extended family

WAKEFIELD — Janet L. O’Soro, 97, formerly of Reading and Wakefield, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Percy and Fern Leather, and sister of the late Charles and Raymond Leather.

Janet was the wife of Edward J. O’Soro who predeceased her in 2016.

She is survived by her four children: Charles “Bud” (the late Nancy) O’Soro of North Andover; Laurie (Paul) Ricciardi of Norwell; Karen (Douglas) Storrs of Beaufort, SC; and John “Jack” (Theresa) O’Soro of Saugus. Loving Nana to 10 grandchildren: Lisa, Michael, and Jennifer; Valerie, Alex, and Renée; Jamie and Andrew; Lucas and Jackson; as well as seven great-grandchildren: Ainsley, Cameron, Austin, Madison, Sadie, Will, and Temple.

Janet enjoyed knitting, reading, bird-watching, solving crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy. She also enjoyed spending time with her extended family and loved animals of all kinds – especially doting on her beloved cat, Grace.

She appreciated a wide range of music, from hymns to Willie Nelson, and enjoyed hosting “family concerts” featuring Beatles classics! Janet was also an avid sports fan and closely followed the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins.

Her funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, August 15 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday prior to the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MSPCA Animal Care and Adoption Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

