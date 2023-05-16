WAKEFIELD — Joan M. (Duffy) Harding passed away on May 13. She was 88 years old. Joan was a lifelong resident of Malden and a friend to many people. She was a graduate of Malden High School class of 1952.

Joan was the wife of the late Walter L. Harding. She was the loving mother of Karen DeJoie and her husband Charles Jr. “Chuck” of Wakefield. Joan was the sister of the late Jack Duffy and his surviving wife Ann. She was the cherished grandmother of Michelle C. DeJoie of Wakefield and Charlie DeJoie III of NH. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral will be held from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., Malden on Friday May 19 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Hearts Church, 297 Main St., Malden at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Contributions in Joan’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.