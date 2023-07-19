Beloved townie and Wakefield Warrior

WAKEFIELD — John Kenneth “Boomer” Muse, 83, a lifelong Wakefield resident, died peacefully on Friday, July 14 at the Tuft’s Medical Center in Boston.

He was born in Wakefield to the late Richard S. and Helen C. (Smith) Muse on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1940. Mr. Muse was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1957 and Wentworth Institute of Technology.

He was a retired assistant assessor for the Town of Wakefield and former co-owner of the Pizza Box in Wakefield, which was fondly named by his grandson Matthew. Prior to opening a pizza shop, he worked for more than two decades at Gorton’s of Gloucester as a systems analyst and he was a former airplane mechanic.

Mr. Muse was an esteemed lifelong member and two-time past president of the West Side Social Club (WSSC), where he was often spotted gathering weekly with friends and family. He enjoyed serving on various committees at the Club, including the Building Association. He also played an instrumental role leading the WSSC’s annual Independence Day celebration, the largest 4th of July parade in Massachusetts and the popular kids program on Wakefield Common for many years. He was passionate about golf and hockey and often recalled playing ice hockey before helmets were required with his cherished friends and he enjoyed coaching Wakefield Youth Hockey. Crystal Lake Park, known fondly as “The Hill”, held a special place in his heart and when he stumbled upon a Lady Slipper flower in the woods it would bring great joy.

He was an expert in genealogy and traced his Canadian Maritime family history back to ancestors in the late 1600s, who were part of the Mi’kmaq Tribe in Nova Scotia. He was known throughout his extended family as the go-to person to answer any question about family history or the Wakefield community. He was a beloved townie and a dedicated Wakefield Warrior.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn (King) Muse and recently celebrated their 47th anniversary. He was quietly proud of his three daughters and their families: Marcella “Marci” Silvano and her husband David of Wakefield; Christine King-McKinney of Wakefield; and Michelle King Savio and her husband David of Reading; his six grandchildren: Michael Silvano and his wife Ashley; Michaila Hughes and her husband Jared; Robert, Katie and Charlie Savio; and his two great grandchildren: Madeline and Isla Silvano. Mr. Muse is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Matthew Silvano, his sister Edna Hubbard and his nine brothers: Richard, Joseph, Wilfred “Chip”, Raymond, Lawrence, Clifford, Charles, Robert and David Muse. Ken will be very deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

There will be a celebration of Ken’s life at the West Side Social Club in Wakefield at a later date. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.