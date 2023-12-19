Retired electrician enjoyed golfing and other sports

WAKEFIELD — Joseph L. Puccio Sr., age 97, of Wakefield died December 16 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Boston on August 22, 1926 and was the son of the late Vincent and Rose (Rotigliano) Puccio. Mr. Puccio was a retired electrician from the Electrical Workers Union, Local # 103, where he worked for 74 years.

He was a longtime Wakefield resident, making his home on Fellsmere Avenue.

He was a member and Past President of the Crystal Community Club of Wakefield and was also a member of the Arlington Retired Men’s Club. Joe started the first golf league for the men’s group and was very active on the Trip Committee. Joe also enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his friends and was an avid sports fan.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jennie (Ruggieri). He was the loving father of James Puccio and his wife Mary of Wakefield, Rose M. Crowley of No. Andover, Joanne Comer and husband Michael of Wilmington and the late Joseph L. Puccio Jr. He was the brother of Vincent Puccio and wife Cheryl of Wilmington, Rose Marie DeLeo of Medford and the late Frances Musi. He was the loving grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his companion of 12 years Lois Bryan and his stepmother Madeline Puccio.

His funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St., Melrose on Thursday, December 21 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, December 20 from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.