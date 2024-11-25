Enjoyed spending time with family and friends

WAKEFIELD — Josephine Moy, aged 95, a lifelong resident of Wakefield passed away suddenly on November 12. She was born to Toy Len and Dogan Goon on Febuary 25, 1929 in Portland, ME.

She worked as an office manager for Doris O. Wong Associates in Boston for over four decades until her retirement. She loved her office family and took great interest in their lives and careers.

Josephine will be so deeply missed by her devoted husband of 73 years Tony Moy as well as her daughters Connie (Brian) Psaros of Weymouth; Linda (Douglas) Fifield of Gloucester; son Marston (Andrea) Moy of Manchester, NH; and her cherished six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Arthur Len, Doris Wong, Janet Louie and many nieces and nephews; brothers Carroll, Richard, Edward and Albert predeceased her.

She delighted in spending time with family and dear friends, tackling crossword puzzles and beating everyone at Scrabble.

There will be a private service for immediate family. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Another way to honor Josephine would be to perform a random act of kindness.