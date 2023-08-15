Longtime resident worked at Hazelwood Cottage

TYNGSBORO — Josephine S. Mauceri, age 98, of Tyngsboro and a former longtime Wakefield resident, died Sunday, August 13 in Wilmington.

She was born in Lawrence on September 1,1924 and was the daughter of the late Gaetano and Josephine (Santagati) Platania.

Josephine was raised in Lawrence and left school early to work in the mills of Lawrence. She later met and married Salvatore Mauceri of Wakefield. They moved their family to Wakefield in 1964. She served as a hostess for the former, well-known Hazelwood Cottage Restaurant of Wakefield Square and she also worked at the former Holiday Bakery on Albion Street.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Salvatore Mauceri. She was the loving mother of Charles Mauceri and wife Jan of Wakefield, JoAnn Orso and husband Dennis of Tyngsboro and Anita Woodland and husband Frederick of Stoneham. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine/St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, August 17 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends invited to attend.

Interment will follow at Forest Glade Cemetery.