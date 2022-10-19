The Fall Lake Clean-up work session, sponsored by the Friends of Lake Quannapowitt, will be held on Saturday, October 22 (Rain date Oct. 29) from 9 a.m. until noon. All those interested in volunteering should report to the gazebo on the lower common, where they can obtain directions and supplies to join in the effort. FOLQ organizes lake clean-up days twice each

year, in the fall and in the spring.