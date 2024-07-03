WAKEFIELD — Tomorrow, July Fourth, is one of the special days on the calendar. We celebrate our 1776 break with England, which had begun to take America for granted with increased taxation while giving colonists no say in how they were governed.

On Thursday, we recognize the 248th year of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In Wakefield, the Fourth is celebrated in grand style, the way our Founding Fathers felt future generations needed to.

The West Side Social Club’s 4th of July Committee kicks things off as it always does with the 7 a.m. registration for the Fishing Derby. The Derby takes place from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the Lower Common. The event is open to children aged 2 to 14 years old. All participants under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

At 8 a.m. registration begins for the annual Pet Show. The Pet Parade begins at 8:30 a.m. on the Upper Common.

This year’s West Side Social Club 4th of July Committee activities will have the common theme “D Day: The 80th Anniversary of Peace, Liberty and Reconciliation.”

At 8:30 a.m. registration begins for the Cart, Tricycle and Scooter Parade. The Cart, Tricycle and Scooter Parade begins at 9 a.m. on the Upper Common.

At 9:30 a.m. registration begins for Doll Carriage Parade. The Doll Carriage Parade begins at 10 a.m. on the Upper Common.

At 10:30 a.m. registration begins for the Bicycle Parade. The Bicycle Parade begins at 11 a.m. on the Upper Common.

At 12 noon, the Diaper Derby and Running Races are scheduled to begin. Babies not yet walking can participate in a Diaper Derby crawling race followed by children’s races (toddlers through 12 years old) and adult races. The events will be held on the Lower Common.

At 12:30 p.m., sign up for the Canoe and Kayak Race at the head of Lake Quannapowitt. The races begin at 1 p.m. The race moves across the lake to the Lower Common. Participants under 18 years of age must be accompanied an adult.

There is a break in the public festivities until people begin grabbing their spots to watch the Wakefield’s 77th Fourth of July Parade, brought to us by the Wakefield Independence Day Committee.

The parade begins at 5 p.m. This year, the parade features Grand Marshall Cheryl Dalton. It departs from the Lakeside Office Park, traveling down North Avenue, turning left to Church Street, right onto Common Street, and straight through to Main Street. The parade concludes at the Galvin Middle School.

At about 7 p.m., the West Side Social Club’s 4th of July Committee is back with a 7 p.m. concert on the Lower Common by the Buckley Brothers Band.

At about 9:15 p.m. the WSSC’s 4th of July Committee will remember the late Michael Nasella, this year’s honoree. Then the raffle winner will be announced.

At about 9:30 p.m. the 4th of July Committee puts on the annual fireworks spectacular above the lake, capping a great day with a great display.