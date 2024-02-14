The following appeared as a letter to the editor, February 14, 2024

Preparations for the 2024 Fourth of July parade are underway!

We are excited to announce the parade will be held again this year, on Thursday July 4, 2024 at 5 pm. In just a few weeks, during April vacation, the Galvin Middle School parking lot will be turned into a carnival to raise money for the parade. We are looking forward to warmer weather, sunshine and the largest Independence Day parade in Massachusetts.

Since the parade is not a municipal event, presenting it takes financial support from both individuals and the businesses community. Historically, businesses and organizations contribute approximately one-half of the parade’s $100,000 funding. Without your support, we could not afford to host the nationally ranked drum corps and marching bands, who come from across North America, making our parade a grand affair with over 50,000 spectators. Your assistance ensures the parade remains an annual event. THANK YOU for your support.

As a sponsor to the parade, your organization will be recognized by a window decal, social media publicity, and depending on your level of contribution, a sign naming your business or organization, carried in the regionally televised parade. For list of sponsorship benefits for each funding level e-mail Barbara Worley at 16.bluebonnets@gmail.com.

Please note, to allow time to properly coordinate all aspects of your donation level, please have your donation to us by May 31, 2024. Sooner means more bands!

Donations after May 31, 2024 will gladly be accepted but we cannot guarantee full publicity before parade day. Please support the parade! Checks can be made payable to “Wakefield Independence Day Committee” or “WIDC” and sent to P.O. Box 1746, Wakefield, MA 01880. For more information about the Independence Day Parade and to donate through PayPal, please go to our website, www.julyparade.org.

Thank you for your consideration and support! We look forward to hearing from you!

Sincerely,

Brian Fox, WIDC Chairman

Business and Organization Fundraising Committee: Barbara Worley, chair (16.bluebonnets@gmail.com)

Members: Bill Boodry, Dennis Gould, John M. Ross, Charlene Sanderson, Sue Scofield. & Allison Spivack

Find us on Facebook @Wakefield Fourth of July Parade