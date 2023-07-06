Veteran was a talented engineer and architect

WAKEFIELD — Luco R. DiNanno, age 85 of Wakefield, died on Thursday June 22 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital with the love of family members by his side.

He was born in Everett on July 7, 1937 and was the son of the late Rocco and Maria (Cicchini) DiNanno. Luco was raised in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School, class of 1955. He was very proud of both his Italian heritage and to be an American. Luco had many fond memories of “The Village” in Everett where he grew up. He often spoke of the times he shared with his brother Jino and with great appreciation of how his sister Josephine worked to help support their family and his college education. Luco also loved to reminisce about times spent with his best friend of 81 years, Gene Senibaldi. He met the love of his life, Janet (Sabbagh) DiNanno in “The Village”.

He attended Northeastern University, where he received a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering and Masters in Engineering Management. He excelled in his education and was honored to be the first in his family to be a college graduate. During his college years, he participated in ROTC and upon graduation served in the Army Corps of Engineers as a 2nd lieutenant. He began dating Janet while he was in college and promised to buy her a rainbow if she would marry him. They married in 1961 and shared 61 years of marriage. After returning from their honeymoon, they moved into a duplex in Wakefield with his brother Jino and sister-in-law Lee DiNanno. Jino, Lee, Luco and Janet raised their children side by side and they became more like brothers and sisters than cousins.

He was honored to be the father of Jimmy, Lynda and Maria. He worked very hard to excel in his career so that Janet could be home to care for their special needs daughter, Lynda. He knew that the duplex was too small to raise a family of three and purchased land across the street from his brother Jino and they built their homes so that their families could once again be together.

For most of his career, he worked on ground breaking designs such as a mechanical heart, energy efficiency and cogeneration systems. Upon his retirement from Thermo Electron, he began his second career as a licensed architect. He designed homes and additions for residents of Wakefield and beyond and always came highly recommended by both customers and contractors alike. Luco was known for his abundant knowledge and kind spirit. Family and friends would often seek him out for advice on a variety of subjects.

He was a member and past president of the Sons and Daughters of Italy. He and Janet had a close-knit group of friends that would go to dances and take trips with. He was also a devout member of St. Florence Parish and had tremendous faith and followed Christian values throughout his life.

Above all else, Luco was a proud and humble man who absolutely adored his beautiful wife, Janet. Sadly, Janet passed away 7 months to the day prior to Luco. They truly were inseparable. They were known around town in the local shops, diners and restaurants and at the mall, where they would be seen together every day walking and holding hands and sharing stories and laughs over a cup of coffee. Luco and Janet are together again, holding hands, laughing and watching over their loved ones.

He was the beloved husband of the late Janet (Sabbagh) DiNanno. He was the loving father of James M. DiNanno and his wife Gretchen of Wakefield; Lynda M. DiNanno of North Reading; and Maria DiNanno Haggerty of Stoneham. He was the brother of the late Anthony DiNanno, Josephine DiNanno and Jino DiNanno. Luco was also the proud grandfather of James DiNanno and his wife Liz of Exeter, NH; Robert DiNanno of Melrose; and Jake, Ava and Abigail Haggerty of Stoneham. It was with tremendous joy that he had a great grandson, Caden DiNanno also of Exeter. He also leaves sisters-in-law Phyllis (Sabbagh) Morley and Patricia (Sabbagh) Stemkowski (Kenneth), brothers-in-law Bobby Sabbagh (Bonnie) and Philip Sabbagh (Debora), several nieces and nephews and very dear friends.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday, July 11 at 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be held at St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m.

In honor of Luco, do an unselfish act of kindness or make a donation to your charity of choice. For guestbook visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.