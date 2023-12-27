MAINE — Mary E. Farrell, age 88, of Skowhegan, ME formerly of Wakefield, died Saturday, December 16 at her residence.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on May 6, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Earl and Mary (McKenna) Lilly. Mary was raised and educated in Philadelphia. She married her husband in 1965 and following a job opportunity, moved to New England and settled in Wakefield to raise their family. They were parishioners of St. Joseph Church. After many years in Wakefield, they moved to Peabody before ultimately moving to Maine. Mary had worked at The Savings Bank of Wakefield, starting as a teller and retiring from a human resources position. Mary loved being a mother and was active in her children’s CCD, PTO, Cub Scouts and attended all of her children’s and grandchildren’s sports.

She was the beloved wife of Robert J. Farrell, with whom she shared a wonderful marriage. She was the loving mother of Steven Farrell and his wife Veronica of Wakefield; Daniel Farrell and his wife Katherine Coutu-Farrell of Skowhegan, ME; and the late Diane Logue. She was the sister of Early Lilly of NJ and Nancy McMahon of PA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Matthew, Lily, Krystal, Kassandra, Adam and Amber; as well as many great grandchildren.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Friday, December 29 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.