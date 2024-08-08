Tireless worker had a zest for life

HAVERHILL — Mary Josephine Harding Cilibrasi, resident of Haverhill, and formerly of Everett and Wakefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2024 at her residence. She was 95.

Born in Everett, MA on September 29, 1928, Josephine was one of two children of the late Edward and Catherine (Thibault) Doucet.

Josephine’s story was one of resilience, love, and unwavering determination. After graduating from St. Ann’s Academy in Marlborough, Josephine faced the challenges of life head-on, becoming a widow at the young age of 24. She worked tirelessly to support her son, embodying the true essence of strength and dedication. Known for her strong work ethic, Josephine held several jobs throughout her life, often working two or three at a time. Her career as a secretary in the banking industry spanned years, with positions at Liberty Bank and Trust and Malden Trust before her well-deserved retirement.

Josephine’s zest for life was evident in her love for dancing, travel and playing cards. She cherished her Catholic faith and found solace in her time spent with family in Nova Scotia. Her adventures took her to Hawaii, Italy, Vienna, Switzerland and many destinations across the United States.

With a heart full of love and a spirit that was unwavering, Josephine touched the lives of those around her with her kindness and goal-oriented nature. She left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Josephine was the beloved wife of the late Edward C. Harding. Devoted mother of William R. Harding and his wife Janet of Newton, NH. Loving sister of the late Rosemarie Doucet and sister-in-law of Joan Harding of Malden. Proud grandmother of Edward C. Harding and his wife Ellen and Jennifer Tambling and her husband Richard, and great grandmother of Cameron, Madison and Matthew.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in honor of Josephine’s life during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Friday, August 9 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Saturday, August 10 at Immaculate Conception Church, 489 Broadway, Everett, (meet at church) for her Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

