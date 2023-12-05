WAKEFIELD — Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, December 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Church of the Incarnation, 429 Upham St., Melrose, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. for Mary E. (Good) Starr, who died on Saturday, December 2 at her home in Wakefield following a brief illness. She was 95 years old. Interment will immediately follow in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Mary was born to her late parents James Good and Helen (Fleming) Good on May 29, 1928 in Cambridge. Mary was an alumna of Wilmington High School, Class of 1945. Mary furthered her education at Katherine Gibbs in Boston. She married her husband, John M. Starr in 1949, settled in Wakefield and had six children. Mary proudly raised her children and instilled core values, love and principles in the home. She later returned to the workforce, where she became the secretary for the Chief of Police in Wakefield and secretary for the Wakefield Town Clerk and DPW Departments, later retiring. Mary had a deep devotion to her faith and was a daily communicant and founding member of the Women’s Guild at Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield. Her faith was something that was most important to her. Her family grew and she was blessed to have grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is the beloved wife of the late John M. Starr. The loving mother of John Starr of Wakefield; Donna Fratto and her husband Robert of Raleigh, NC; Patricia Starr of Wakefield; Carol Willett and her husband Gregory of Wakefield; and the late Joseph Starr and Paul Starr. She is the cherished grandmother of Genessa Devine and husband Timothy; Cara Stephenson and husband Barnes; Lisa Boyles and husband Benjamin; Patrick Sullivan and wife Jennifer; Katherine Willett; Sean Willett; Joseph Starr; Michael Starr; and John Starr. She is the treasured great grandmother of Beatrice, Samuel, Miles, Ann Taylor, Frances and Louise. The dear sister of John Good and his late wife Carol of Haverhill and the late James Good and his surviving wife Jane Good of Wakefield. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home fort Funerals, Revere.