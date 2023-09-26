WAKEFIELD — The Northeast Metro Tech Project Team will present a blasting process and safety outline at a virtual meeting on Thursday, September 28 at 7 p.m.

Everyone interested is invited to use the following link to join the meeting: https://northeastmetrotech.zoom.us/j/81813603814.

The blasting will be one of the first steps toward constructing a new $317.5 million, 383,000 square foot vocational and technical high school for 1,600 students at the top of Hemlock Road.

On its website, the Northeast Metro Tech Building Committee answers several frequently asked questions, including some about blasting.

“The project team anticipates that some blasting will occur while students will be in school; however, there will be various safety measures implemented and a plan has to be approved by the Wakefield Fire Department prior to any blasting that occurs on site. While a blasting subcontractor has not yet been awarded, standard practices have been provided below from the Construction Manager, Gilbane Building Company that will be implemented as a minimum as part of the blasting plan submitted to the Wakefield Fire Department:

“1. The blasting contractor will be fully licensed and have plenty of experience working around schools.

“2. All blasting activities will strictly follow the blasting plan that is developed specifically for this project and submitted/approved by the Town of Wakefield Fire Department.

“3. Within the approved plan will be a daily blasting schedule and rigid notification procedures for commencing with blasting. Both of these will be coordinated with NEMT School officials in advance.

“4. All blasting activities will be monitored for vibration in real time. Vibrations will be tracked against universal standards in the industry using benchmark criteria created by the US Bureau of Mines. The blasting approach included in the Blasting Plan, will be designed to produce vibrations that fall within these accepted limits.

“5. All blasting activities will be fully controlled with blasting mats and within fenced off areas.”