Veteran, enjoyed skiing, golfing and loved music

WAKEFIELD — Michael J. Herrick, age 74, of Wakefield died of complications after surgery Monday, September 11 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

Born in Cambridge on March 7, 1949 he was the son of Barbara S. (Cotreau) and the late Charles H. Herrick of Somerville. Michael was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of North Cambridge Catholic High School, where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife. He then went on to Suffolk University from where he graduated with a degree in business. He also spent six years in the National Guard where he forged many dear friendships which he still maintained today. Together with his wife, Michael bought their first home in Tewksbury where they welcomed their two children and lived for 8 years. The family settled in Wakefield in 1986 where they still remain. He was very proud of his children and always enjoyed cheering them on at their youth sporting events where he rarely missed a game.

Starting at the age of 15, Michael went to work for Foodmaster Supermarket before finally venturing out on his own in the early 1990’s, establishing Sparks Computerized Car Care of Melrose. Michael kept the vehicles of many friends and family running over the course of 25 years. When he sold the business in 2012, Michael pursued another of his passions when he took on a substitute teaching position at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School. He ultimately became a full-time paraprofessional in the automotive department, which brought him much fulfillment. He always kept his skis tuned and golf clubs cleaned in preparation for the next season. The only thing better than a day on the slopes or on the course was enjoying time with his family. He loved good tunes and always played music whether he was at home, in the car or in his golf cart. When relaxing, Michael enjoyed a VO Manhattan, straight up! Here’s looking at you, kid.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Marilyn A. (Savage) with whom he shared nearly 50 years of marriage; his daughter, Jocelyn Herrick and her husband Christopher Parrott of Plainville, CT; his son, Andrew Herrick and his wife Amanda Jonovski of North Hampton, NH; his grandchildren, Xander Parrott and Jordan Stafford; his brother, Stephen “Fuzzy” Herrick and his wife Rachel Tose of Lynn; his sister, Charlene McLaughlin and her late husband William of Somerville; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, September 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Red Sox Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 411217, Boston, MA 02241. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.