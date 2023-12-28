Enjoyed cooking

MELROSE — Nancy Diane (Higgins) Tango, 83, of Melrose, passed away on December 25. She was born on January 13, 1940 in Melrose to Claude Higgins and Cecil (Hodgkins) Higgins. Nancy was the youngest of three children and was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Claudette (Pat) Shuley; and her brother, Don Higgins.

Nancy was a beloved wife to Richard Tango for 61 years. Together, they raised three children: Valerie Hatfield and her husband David of Wakefield; Mark Tango and his fiancé Christine Silva of Pelham, NH; and Kenneth Tango and his wife Kim of Burlington. She was a loving Nana to Alexandra Hatfield, Jack Hatfield, Craig Hatfield, Matthew Tango, Nicolas Tango and Ryan Tango. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Nancy lived her life joyfully surrounded by her family and friends. At family gatherings, her laughter was always the first to be heard over the crowd as she delighted in making her way to the dance floor. Nancy worked as a secretary at Massbank for Savings, Spir-it Inc. and the Melrose YMCA Childcare Center. She enjoyed many years of family summer vacations in Dennisport on Cape Cod, where she engaged in good-hearted mischief and fun. Nancy was also an enthusiastic cook and enjoyed hosting family dinners on Tuesday evenings. She will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 29 at Gately Funeral Home, located at 79 West Foster St., Melrose from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 30 at 11 a.m. at Gately Funeral Home. Internment to follow at Wyoming Cemetery, located at 205 Sylvan St., Melrose where relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. To sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com.