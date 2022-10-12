WAKEFIELD — National Grid reports that all underground construction and earthwork in Wakefield has been completed for the Woburn to Wakefield underground transmission line project.

The next step is to install the new cables along the project route, which includes sections of Albion Street, Broadway, North Avenue, Main Street, Salem Street and Montrose Avenue, as well as street crossings at Bennett Street, Richardson Street and Water Street.

Over the fall and winter months, residents can expect to see activity at manhole locations along the project route as contractors work to install sections of new cable. During this time, residents may notice reel trailers, pulling equipment and box trucks stationed above manhole locations.

There is no excavation anticipated during the cable installation process. Each cable segment pull between consecutive manholes is expected to take approximately one week with additional time needed for splicing. Splicing will involve a box truck or van in the immediate vicinity of a manhole and require up to 14 days per manhole.

The schedule for this work is as follows: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with, depending on weather and progress, some work on Saturdays.

Drivers and pedestrians are advised to remain mindful of lane shifts, posted traffic signage, and to heed the direction of police details stationed around these work zones.

National Grid has enacted additional policies and guidelines for our field and office personnel that are in line with the Commonwealth’s Guidelines and Procedures for construction as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. For more information about National Grid’s response to COVID-19, please visit: ngrid.com/covid-19.

Under the direction of National Grid, the Woburn-to-Wakefield Line Project is a new underground electric transmission line being built in Wakefield, Stoneham, Winchester, and Woburn. The line addresses potential overloads on existing transmission lines first identified in ISO-NE’s 2008 Needs Assessment, reevaluated in 2013/2014, and confirmed in ISO-NE’s 2015 Needs Assessment.

Anyone with questions about any current or upcoming work may contact a member of the project outreach team by emailing [email protected] or by calling the project hotline 1-844-646-8427.