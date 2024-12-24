Devoted Catholic who enjoyed cooking and spending time on his boat

MELROSE — Felicito L. Faller, MD, a resident of Melrose and formerly longtime of Medford passed away peacefully and comfortably as he wished on Friday, December 20 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers at age 90.

Felicito was born in Lucban, Philippines on January 24, 1934, one of three sons of the late Silvestre and Remigia (Lat) Faller. After graduating from St. Thomas Medical School in the Philippines, he came to the United States in 1959 and settled in Medford. Trained as a Physician and Surgeon, Dr. Faller became a well-respected and widely known Primary Care Provider in Malden and dedicated himself to patients at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital for over 50 years as a General Surgeon with a particular interest and specialty in oncology. Universally known as a great doctor, he was an even greater man with a genuine concern for his patients and open and kind heart for all.

After over five decades of dedicated service to patients, Dr. Faller eased into retirement, never fully losing his innate compassion for helping others or his humble dedication to his profession. In retirement, he was happy to spend more time in his vegetable garden, growing countless tomatoes for family, cooking a big meal for everyone or encouraging the next family barbecue or pool party at his house.

Known as “Cito” to family and friends, he was a devote Catholic who lived his faith everyday, always looking for ways to help others. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Malden and instilled in his children strong values and fairness for all. With an intelligent mind and surgeon’s hands, Cito could build anything and was proudly making wooden rosaries for his family that he planned to give his family on Christmas.

In younger years, the family enjoyed countless memories at the family cottage on Arlington Pond in Salem, NH. At the pond, Cito was happiest cooking for everyone, hosting family and friends for a meal or enjoying time on the boat. He also was a supporter of Medford Recreational Hockey for many years and found great joy in photography.

Always fair, humble and open minded, Cito was a great man with simple needs in life. His faith, his family and unconditional concern for others were the hallmarks of his life. He will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered. May he rest in eternal peace.

Cito was the longtime companion of Carole Nania of Malden and former husband of Rose Faller of Medford. Devoted father of Dr. Garrey Faller and wife Christine of Quincy; June Mayo of Wakefield and her partner Dr. Bruce Doyle; Diann Cardillo and husband Robert Cardillo of Sandwich; and Melrose Police Chief Kevin Faller and wife Dawn of Melrose. Dear brother of the late Silverio and Francisco Faller. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and Colin Faller; Natalie and Remi Mayo; Robert and Christopher Cardillo; and Baileigh and Miranda Faller.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather in his honor during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Sunday, December 29 from 2 to 6 p.m. and again on Monday, December 30 at 8:45 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Joseph’s Church, 770 Salem St., Malden for his funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.