An accomplished woman who was a valued member of Item staff

LYNN — Gail Lowe Giannetto, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2024, at Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. She was 76 years old.

Gail was born on January 5, 1949, in Lynn, and spent much of her life in the Lynn and Wakefield areas, most recently residing in Lynn.

Gail was the cherished wife of Anthony (Tony) Giannetto, with whom she shared a deep and loving bond. They enjoyed many years together, including summers spent at their family home in Nova Scotia, a place she fondly referred to as her “happy place.” In addition to her devoted husband, Gail leaves behind her daughter, Beth-Ann Marino of Princeton, NJ, and her three beloved grandchildren, Charlie, Carlo, and Cara-Mier Marino, who brought her immense joy.

She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Gladys (Marshall) White, and her brother, Daryl White. Gail is also survived by her sister, Judy Peck of Billerica, and her brother-in-law, the late Robert Peck. She was a loving aunt to Robert Peck of Billerica, Nancy (Peck) Sousa of Tyngsboro, and Steven Peck of Chelmsford, and was adored by many great nieces and great nephews. Gail was also a treasured member of Tony’s extended family, including his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A talented and accomplished woman, Gail’s passion for writing became her vocation. She taught at local colleges and, in the early 2000’s, began a business, WordPower, where she consulted with a wide range of companies and taught their employees how to write for impact. She also made her mark as a journalist and reporter for numerous local newspapers, sharing her insightful voice with the community. She was the author of two books and had a wide range of interests that included playing the piano, tap dancing, reading, and traveling. Gail was known for her adventurous spirit, traveling to tropical destinations, Europe, and many other places. She had a special love for attending local concerts and plays, reviewing town events for the newspaper, and staying active in her book club and prayer groups. Her social calendar was always full, and she was a cherished presence in the lives of many.

Gail’s passion for life extended to her role as a host. She and Tony loved welcoming friends and family to their home, where they enjoyed hosting dinner parties and sharing good food and conversation. Her warmth, kindness, and infectious enthusiasm will be remembered by all who knew her.

Her funeral service will be celebrated in the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Saturday, December 14 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, December 13 from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Gail’s memory to a charity of your choice. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.