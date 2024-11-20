WAKEFIELD — John J. Dullea Jr., age 57, born in Everett to his beloved parents John J. Dullea Sr. and Joan and raised in Wakefield passed away suddenly on November 14. Owner of Automotive Electronics and Cooper’s Car Key Center in Essex.

John was predeceased by his father and precious dogs Curtis and Max. He leaves his cherished mother, adored dog Cooper and many cousins who considered him a brother and uncle. The loss is great.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Saturday, November 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Lazarus Center for Healing Shrine St. Florence, 47 Butler St., Wakefield at 11:30 a.m. Interment immediately following at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.