Had a heart of gold and a loving spirit

WAKEFIELD — It is with great sorrow that the family of Matthew Oates announces his passing. Matt ended his courageous battle with brain cancer at the age of 42 on October 6 surrounded by his family.

Matt was a lifelong Wakefield resident and graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School in 2001. After graduation, he attended The Art Institute of New England to study graphic design. He was a skilled carpenter and painter and worked in construction for LJR Carpentry for many years.

Matt was an incredibly kind and thoughtful person who has a heart of gold. He was an avid sports fan who loved basketball and football and was a passionate Celtics and Patriots fan. Matt also had a passion for music, video games and drawing. He left an indescribable mark on the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him. His genuine smile and loving spirit will forever be remembered by the many people who loved him.

Matt was a devoted father to his beloved daughters. Lilah and Thea were the absolute lights of his life. He and his high school sweetheart Christine shared a long history together filled with love and laughter.

Matt is survived by his beloved wife Christine Pini-Oates; his cherished daughters Lilah and Thea; his loving parents Timothy Oates, Jr. and Flora (Lundquist) Oates; his brother Josh Oates and girlfriend Erika; his grandmother Joyce (Donahue) Oates; and his mother-in-law Janice (Wiswall) Pini, all of Wakefield. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Jaclyn Reppucci and her husband David and their children Sam and Madeline of South Carolina as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents the late Timothy Oates and John and Charlotte (Grover) Lundquist as well as his late father-in-law Steven Pini.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, November 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery, North Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, November 14 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Matt’s honor to be made to the Mass General Neuro-Oncology Innovation Fund at giving.massgeneral.org/donate/neuro-oncology-innovation; in Tribute to Matt Oates. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.