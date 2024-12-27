Served his country during World War II

Philip C. Siciliano, age 97, a resident of Wakefield for 71 years, passed away on December 24, 2024. He was born in Boston on February 7, 1927 and was the son of the late Pasquale and Carmela (Farina) Siciliano.

Philip was raised in Everett and was a graduate of Everett High School; he later attended business school. He proudly served the country during World War II and was a coxswain mate. He had worked for John Hancock Life Insurance, having retired after 35 years as an investigator. He also at one time owned and operated Siciliano Insurance. Mr. Siciliano was a past Commissioner of the Wakefield Municipal Light Department. He was also a member of the Wakefield Elks, the VFW, and the Knights of Columbus. He was proud of his time spent as a volunteer at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital gift shop.

Phil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a beloved friend to all. He was a family man in the truest sense of the word. He was without doubt .. the epitome of the Greatest Generation. He will be forever in our hearts!

He was the beloved husband of the late Genevieve F. (Galante) Siciliano. He was the loving father of Philip C. “Bud” Siciliano and his wife Julie Siciliano of Ipswich, Linda A. Cohoon and her husband Doug of Dennisport, and Debbie Pydynkowski of Hampton, NH. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren: Darrell, Cara, Jimmy, Kathleen, Billy, Charlene, and Tia, as well as his 14 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his cousin Michela Siciliano of Sicily, Italy.