US Air Force veteran

WAKEFIELD — Raymond F. Malonson, Jr. passed away peacefully at Brightview Wakefield on November 3 after a long battle with Parkinsons Disease.

Ray was a graduate of Chamberlain Junior College. He served for four years in the United States Air Force. He retired from Raytheon Service Company after 40 years and relocated to North Carolina for 18 years. Ray came home to Brightview Assistive Living Wakefield a year ago. He very much enjoyed being in his hometown again with his extended family and many friends.

Ray was predeceased by his parents Raymond and Doris (Anderson) Malonson. He is survived by his sister Joan Driscoll and her partner Edward Deardon of Lynnfield; his brother Kenneth Malonson and wife Nancy of Wilmington NC; and close cousin Barbara McGonagle of Stoneham. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass and celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on November 12 at Our Lady of Assumption Church, corner of Grove and Salem Sts., Lynnfield. There will be no visiting hours. Following the mass will be a reception at Spinelli’s Lynnfield. Arrangements made by McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. For more information, visit mcdonaldfs.com.